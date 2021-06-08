Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

