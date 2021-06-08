Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.