Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

