Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $3,906,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,448,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 347,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 55.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $840,271.84. Insiders sold 2,103,759 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,159 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.