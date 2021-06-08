Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,531 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,568,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

