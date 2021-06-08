Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,309 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 256,882 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

