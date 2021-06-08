Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,461 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arcosa by 526.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Arcosa stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

