Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,005 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

