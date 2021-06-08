Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

