Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vaccinex were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

