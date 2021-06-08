Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.38

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 1433232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

