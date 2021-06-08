Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.55

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 53568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

