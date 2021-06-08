Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.91 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $230.45 million and $17.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.01000904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.61 or 0.09669251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,821,514 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

