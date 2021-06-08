Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

