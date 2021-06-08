Osisko Gold Royalties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,109% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.

Shares of OR opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

