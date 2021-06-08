Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.79.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.42. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at C$7,031,146.50. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total value of C$402,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,989.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,134 shares of company stock valued at $782,140.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

