Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 668.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.