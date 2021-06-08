Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

