Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southern Copper by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

