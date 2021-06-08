Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,902 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NTG stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.