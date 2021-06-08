Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 12,277 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.90% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

FNWB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

