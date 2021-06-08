Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 19,141 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 30,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,661. The firm has a market cap of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.