Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Sterling Construction comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of Sterling Construction worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,828. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.