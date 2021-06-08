Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,258 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 259,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $564.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

