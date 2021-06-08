Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.49% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PFBI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 25,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,063. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 28.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.