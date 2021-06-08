Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,097 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Pacira BioSciences worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of PCRX opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,372 shares of company stock worth $9,909,112 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

