PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

