Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,974,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

PANW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.57. 3,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,125. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,915,255. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

