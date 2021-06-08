Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.21.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.34. 715,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,509. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.64. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,915,255. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

