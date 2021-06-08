Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $138,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of PAAS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

