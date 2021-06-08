Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

