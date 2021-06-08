Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $392.77 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.