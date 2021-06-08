Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.