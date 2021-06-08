Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $327.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.07. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,387,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $7,154,026. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

