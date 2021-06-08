Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.