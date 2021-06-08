Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 477.72. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

