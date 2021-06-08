PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $11,461.42 and $8.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.87 or 0.01043499 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

