Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

