Peel Hunt Boosts IDOX (LON:IDOX) Price Target to GBX 81

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IDOX. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of IDOX to a hold rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get IDOX alerts:

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £278.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.03.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.