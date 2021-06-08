PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.99

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 261837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The firm has a market cap of $501.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

