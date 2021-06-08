Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $31.36 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.