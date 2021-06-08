Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 212,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

