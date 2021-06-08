Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,034 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.