Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

EBS opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.