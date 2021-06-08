Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,210 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a P/E ratio of -458.78, a PEG ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

