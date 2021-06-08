Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,064 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,064 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

