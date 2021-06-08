Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of VSE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 354.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

VSEC opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a P/E ratio of -141.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

