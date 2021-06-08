Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $8.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PFGC stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,039. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

