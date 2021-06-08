Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Up 4.7%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.61. 931,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 970,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,627,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,895,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.