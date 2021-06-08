Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 10,250 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $557,644.20. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,284,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

